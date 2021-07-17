Why logistics will power AfCFTA and Africa’s e-Commerce export potential





Africa is the second-largest continent in the world, with an estimated 1.3 billion people. Its combined Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was $2.6 trillion in 2020, and the African Development Bank (AfDB) projects a 3.4% growth rate by year-end 2021. This modest forecast might be ambitious considering the staggering effects of Covid-19 on commercial activities. It […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper