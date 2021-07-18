Africa House empowers 10 startups with $1M entrepreneurial support





Startup accelerator Africa House, in partnership with the Platform Capital Group, is set to invest in 10 enterprises with an aggregated $1 million in funding, technical and business assistance, and in-kind benefits that will propel them towards entrepreneurial success at the highest level. Launched recently in Plano, Texas and commissioned by the Senior Pastor, Potters […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper