COVID-19: PSC puts 6 states, FCT on red alert | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 has put six states and FCT Abuja on red alert to ensure a safe and healthy nationwide Eid-el-Kabir celebartion.

The action followed the confirmation of the Delta Variant of COVID-19, the rising number of infections and hospitalisation in the country.

The PSC Chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday night in Abuja.

He listed the affected states as Lagos, Oyo, Rivers, Kaduna, Kano and Plateau as well as the FCT.

Mustapha said that the red alert was part of the preventive measures against a third wave of the pandemic in the country.

The SGF, however, warned that all states of the federation should heighten their state of preparedness and continue to enforce all protocols put in place, given the renewed greater ease of spread of the Delta variant.

“These steps are critical as…