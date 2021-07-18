Gleaning from the life of Samson – Part 6 | The Guardian Nigeria News

Samson’s brethren arrested him and wanted to deliver him into the hands of the Philistines as ransom for their lives. They bound him with two new ropes and brought him up from the rock, where he was hiding to deliver him into the hands of the Philistines. As soon as the Philistines saw Samson all bound up in rope and being brought by 3,000 men of Judah, they began to laugh and shout in victory! The 1,000 men of Philistines came shouting against Samson like wild animals. As they shouted again, immediately in the wake of the enemies’ mocking, God’s Spirit was stirred in Samson in a mighty way and the ropes that bound him broke like strings.

The Holy Ghost destroyed all those things that the 3000 men of Judah used to tie Samson, who took a donkey’s jawbone and slain a thousand men of the Philistines. You may ask, is the jawbone a weapon of war? No, it is not a weapon of war, but it was used to kill 1000 men, when the fighting was one-on-one….