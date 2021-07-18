Increase in COVID-19 cases, sign of 3rd wave — NIMR Director-General | The Guardian Nigeria News

Prof. Babatunde Salako, Director-General, Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), has said that the recent increase in COVID-19 cases could be a signal of a third wave of the pandemic.

He made this known on Saturday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos

The Lagos State Government had on July 11 expressed concern over the increasing number of cases in the state and hinted that there is a potential third wave in Lagos.

Salako also told NAN that necessary effort should be put in place to prepare the country against any eventuality.

He said: “We are beginning to see increase in the rate of positive results in Lagos and that should be a signal that we are entering the third wave.

“I will not say we have entered yet but it is an opportunity for us to prepare because a lot of Nigerians have lowered their guards and no longer comply to all the…