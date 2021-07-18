Institute urges Ondo government to domesticate urban, regional planning law | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP) has appealed to Ondo State government to domesticate the Urban and Regional Planning Act, 2004 for effective development of the state, as well as avert social disaster.

The National President of NITP, Mr. Olutoyin Ayinde, who made the appeal at a press conference in Akure, stressed that physical planning would necessitate development that cuts across all strata.

Ayinde lamented that it was worrisome that only three states in the country had embraced the law. “Lagos and Ogun have domesticated it, while Oyo State is trying to do so,” he said.

According to him: “When I took office as national president, I said it was fitting to assess the state of physical planning in Nigeria, because I realised that physical planning had not occupied its place and this is the 10th state I would be visiting.

“Physical planning is the bedrock of development. The Nigerian Urban and Regional Planning Law 1992, which became an act in 2004 was…