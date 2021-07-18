Navy intercepts 162 bags of suspected smuggled rice in Lagos offshore | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT on routine patrol recently intercepted a wooden boat with 162 bags of foreign parboiled rice off the shore of Lagos.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT, Commodore Bashir Mohammed on Sunday in Lagos.

Mohammed said the patrol team intercepted the boat at 3:30pm on June 8.

“Preliminary investigations by the Base reveals that the bags of rice were all foreign parboiled rice smuggled into the country from Republic of Benin.

“In line with the Nigerian Navy Standard Operating Procedures, NNS BEECROFT on Friday, July 9 handed over the Cotonou boat and 162 bags of rice to the Nigeria Customs Service,” the Commodore said.

Mohammed warned smugglers to steer clear off Lagos maritime environment.

He said that the base would be relentless to bring an end to smuggling within its area of operations in line with the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral…