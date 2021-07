Between 15 and 17 people are missing after a vessel sank off the coast of southeastern Liberia, the West African state’s government and coastguard said Sunday. Search and rescue operations are ongoing, a coastguard official said at a news conference in the capital Monrovia. He added that some people had been rescued on Saturday night […]

The post Over 15 people missing after ship sinks in Liberia appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper