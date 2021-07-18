Tensions flare as Erdogan heads to breakaway north Cyprus





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan heads to breakaway north Cyprus Tuesday, to mark the anniversary of Turkey’s 1974 invasion, a visit infuriating Greek Cypriots with island reunification talks in limbo. Erdogan’s visit is seen as a show of strength to support a two-state solution to the island’s decades-long division, but also to bolster his ambitions […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper