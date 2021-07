When I stepped on the platform of the Kano train station on a chilly harmattan morning in December of 2017, I had no knowledge of the adventure I was about to embark on as I had never been on a train before. But about 2 days and some hours later when I arrived in Lagos, […]

The post What Makes Intercity Train Rides So Interesting? appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper