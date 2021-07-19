Bail bond: Ndume begs court for order releasing his property documents





Sen. Ali Ndume (APC-Borno) has prayed a Federal High Court, Abuja for an order releasing his building’s Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) used as bail bond in the release of Abdulrasheed Maina from Kuje Prison, following his rearrest after he jumped bail in September 2020. Ndume’s Lawyer, Marcel Oru, urged Justice Okon Abang, on […]

