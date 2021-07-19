Bill Cosby’s Wife, Camille Cosby, Debunks Divorce Rumours | The Guardian Nigeria News

Camille Cosby has shut down rumours that she is planning to divorce her husband, Bill Cosby.

The rumours began after Camille Cosby was spotted without her wedding ring as she left a luxury townhouse where she has been living with Bill since his release from a Philadelphia prison on June 30.

However, in a report by Radar Online, Cosby’s publicist, Andrew Wyatt, denied that the 77-year-old was divorcing her husband. He said:

It’s hilarious because Mr. & Mrs. Cosby have been happily married for 57 years and counting. They have not worn wedding rings in almost 30 years,” Wyatt said, before adding that “vultures” are praying for the Cosbys’ downfall. These are the same ‘media insurrectionist,’ who are angry that this intelligent, strong, and vibrant Black woman stood by her husband, as well as vehemently proclaimed Mr. Cosby’s innocence.

What is unclear, though, is exactly when Camille stopped wearing her…