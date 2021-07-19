Brands Cut Ties With Chinese Pop Star Kris Wu After Date Rape Allegation | The Guardian Nigeria News

At least 10 brands have cut ties with Chinese-Canadian pop star, Kris Wu, amid rising public opinion against him after a woman accused him of date rape and luring underage girls for sex.

30-year-old Wu Yi Fan, who is professionally known as Kris Wu, is an actor, singer and model who shot to fame as a member of the South Korean boyband EXO before leaving the group in 2014.

The accuser, 19-year-old university student Du Meizhu, alleged that date-raped her when she was 17 years old, according to an interview with the Chinese news portal NetEase on Sunday. She also said Wu had sex with at least seven other girls under the age of 18, seducing them with alcohol and promises of fame.

Meizhu said Wu’s team was present at the time of the incident, she was given alcohol and prevented from leaving.

“I became unconscious soon,” Meizhu told the outlet. “When I woke up again, I was on Wu’s bed.” She said Wu did not use a condom.

Meizhu said she was…