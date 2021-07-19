Buhari extols sacrifices of Nigerians, urges patience as government addresses hardship | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration is working hard to address food inflation occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic and the effect of floods on agricultural activities in the country.

The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said Buhari stated this in his Eid-el-Kabir message to Nigerians.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir is being celebrated across the world.

In the message marking the auspicious Muslim occasion, the president restated the determination of his administration to create a just, harmonious and prosperous country in which the safety of life and property is assured.

While reflecting on current challenges facing the country, the president stated that “COVID-19 pandemic had taken a heavy toll on the economies of all countries, including Nigeria”.

He added that floods had caused large scale destruction…