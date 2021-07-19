Eid El Kabir: Buhari laments rising cost of rams, food items | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari has decried the hike in prices for rams and other items in the market, saying the development was not consistent with the virtues of Islam.

In his message marking the occasion of Eid El-Adha being celebrated across the world, Buhari appealed to Muslims “to demonstrate the good virtues of Islam through personal examples and practices.”

He said, “As practising believers, we shouldn’t seek obscene profits by making life difficult and miserable for others. We should not seek happiness at the expense of others. Remember that Islam is a religion of charity that urges us to love our neighbour as we love ourselves.

“Taking advantage of the celebration to exploit fellow citizens through outrageous prices of food and rams is inconsistent with fine virtues of Islam.

“I urge all Muslims to continue to live in peace and harmony with their fellow Nigerians of other faiths in the spirit of peaceful coexistence. Let us pray for the progress of Nigeria at all…