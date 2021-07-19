Expanding food security interventions in Oyo State — Features — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

When the Oyo State Government distributed cassava seeds and other inputs as part of their COVID-19 intervention support plan, their action was mocked by some as being cheap and unimaginative.

Some people could not understand why cassava stems were being used as input support.

However, what many did not realise is the level of strategy and planning that went into this decision. At the onset of the pandemic, the Oyo State COVID-19 Food System Mitigation Strategy Document had been created with input from 13 leading agribusiness experts.

Using this document and consultations with farmers and other stakeholders, the Oyo State Government decided what inputs would form part of the support plan.

That decision and eventual distribution of inputs served as an eye opener for the authorities. As they discovered, Foundation Cassava Seeds were scarce in Oyo State. In fact, for that intervention to be successful, the contractors had to…