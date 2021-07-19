High prices deprive faithful of Sallah celebration amid ‘declining’ inflation — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Review import tariffs on inputs to check inflation says, Yusuf

• ‘Currency depreciation is disastrous for import-dependent economy’

• How to reduce inflationary pressures, says Owoh

From 2009 until four years ago, Raheem Adelabu, who until recently was a business analyst with a leading insurance firm and devout Muslim, was used to buying three rams to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir. But since 2017, the festive season has seen a reducing balance for his family as well as parents and in-laws, who were hitherto given a ram and bag of rice each.



In the last two celebrations, Adelabu, whose commitment to Islam has taken him to Hajj three times, could only afford a ram, which he shared as his family tradition demanded with his parents and in-laws.



Tomorrow’s celebration was largely uncertain for the father of four, until Saturday when…