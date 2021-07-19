No air crash in Kaduna, says Air force source | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigerian Air force has debunked a report that one of its fighter jet crashed.

A Nigerian air force jet was reported to have crashed at an undisclosed location in Kaduna State by a an online media.



The report had alleged that “the fighter jet left Yola, the Adamawa capital, this morning to go clear bandits,” the informant said.



The Air force had recorded three air crashes in the past few months.



However, an Air Force source said, “no crash in Kaduna, no aircraft left Yola for Kaduna. I am making contact and awaiting information from other locations.”



Deadly plane crashes in military operations had raised concerns over safety of the airspace in general.



Aviation stakeholders had said though the development was a blight on Nigeria’s safety record in global aviation, the sequence of occurrences raises a “red flag” to warrant new precautionary measures to avert more disasters, especially as the rainy season is on.



Experts had specifically…