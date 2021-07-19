There has to be an immediate change in PDP leadership-Rep. Kwewum | The Guardian Nigeria News

Rep. Rimamnde Kwewum (PDP-Taraba), says there has to be an immediate change in the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) if it plans to win the 2023 presidential election.

Kwewum, who represented Donga/Takum/Yangtu Federal Constituency, said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday.

“It is imperative for PDP to be competitive in the next election. There has to be a change now, not later, in the leadership of the party.

“Normally, when a party leadership leads a party to defeat, it resigns to make way for people with new ideas to take over. That had been the standard around the world,” he said. Kwewum also faulted claims that the PDP was faced with crisis within its membership.

“I don’t think there is any crisis in the PDP.

“What we have now is that some members such as the Governor of Rivers and some people at the National Assembly and a greater majority of members of the party think that the national chairman has done…