Who said what in sport this weekend | The Guardian Nigeria News

Who said what in sport this weekend:

“When one of our players is racially abused, playing on is not an option.”

— Germany coach Stefan Kuntz after his team walked off the pitch in a pre-Olympic friendly against Honduras after Hertha Berlin player Jordan Torunarigha allegedly suffered racist abuse.

“I can’t say which one is more beautiful. Last year everything was decided on the last individual time trial and the emotions were by far stronger. This time, I took the yellow jersey earlier….