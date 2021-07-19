You have a case to answer, court tells Nyako, son, others





Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered Murtala Nyako (rtd) to enter his defence in the alleged N29 billion money laundering charge preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC). Justice Abang gave the order on Monday while ruling on the no-case-submission filed by the former […]

Source: The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





