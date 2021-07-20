



Ahead of the first screening of Nigerian film, EYIMOFE (This Is My Desire) on Friday, July 23, at the Film Forum, 209 West Houston Street, New York, United States, Africa Center’s CEO Uzodinma Iweala recently had an Instagram Live chat with co-directors of the award-winning film Arie and Chuko Esiri. Organised in partnership with Janus […]

The post Africa Center’s Iweala Talks EYIMOFE With Esiri Twins Ahead Of North America Release appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper