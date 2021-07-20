Bollywood Star Shilpa Shetty's Husband, Raj Kundra, Arrested In Pornography Case





Mumbai police have arrested Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra for allegedly producing and broadcasting pornographic films online, six years after the businessman was banned from cricket-related activities over match-fixing charges. Police announced Kundra’s arrest late Monday, calling the 45-year-old “the key conspirator” in a case involving the creation and publication of adult films […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper