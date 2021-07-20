Britney Spears Says She Will Not Perform Under Father's Conservatorship





Pop singer Britney Spear said in a long Instagram post on Sunday that she will not perform until she remains under her father’s conservatorship. Among other revelations, Spears told the court she was forced to take birth control against her will and prevented from having another child. The next court hearing will be in late […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper