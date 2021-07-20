CAN blasts use of church as protest venue | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the recent invasion of Dunamis Gospel International Centre, Abuja, by youths protesting against the government while Sunday service was ongoing.

CAN called on the concerned security agency to release the persons arrested on humanitarian grounds, while warning against further desecration of churches in the country.

In a statement in Abuja, yesterday, CAN’s General Secretary, Daramola Bade Joseph, described the actions of the youths as ungodly, unacceptable, reprehensible and provocative. He also wondered what could have led the misguided youths to turn a place of worship to a political arena.

The statement reads in part: “While we are not against any peaceful protest, the venue for such a protest shouldn’t be the church premises, a place of worship. What happened on that day was unprecedented in the history of the Church in the country.

“Whenever we direct churches to embark upon any peaceful protest, within and…