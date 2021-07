Hours after the report of the alleged arrest of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, broke out, the Department of State Services (DSS) is yet to confirm the authenticity or otherwise of the story. DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, did not respond to multiple text messages sent to him by The Guardian […]

The post DSS mum over alleged arrest of Igboho in Cotonou appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper