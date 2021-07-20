FRSC arrests 108 motorists for driver’s licence violation in Anambra | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra Sector Command, says it has apprehended 108 motorists for driver’s licence violation in the “Operation Show Your Driver’s Licence” in the state.

The Sector Commander, Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Awka, that the operation would help reduce the number of unqualified drivers on the highways.

The FRSC headquarters in Abuja has directed state commands to go after driver’s licence defaulters from July 5 to July 11.

The operation targeted motorists without valid licences, expired ones and those with expired temporary copies.

Irelewuyi decried the habit of driving without valid licence, saying it was the only legal document that permitted anyone to drive on Nigerian roads.

“Many people we see behind the wheels are not even licenced and anybody that is not licenced to drive should not be on the road.

“Some have expired licences. Some, having applied for licences and they are…