Haiti's new prime minister to be sworn in, form government





Haiti’s new prime minister Ariel Henry was expected to present his new government after taking office on Tuesday, as officials attempt to stabilize a country on the brink of chaos since the assassination of president Jovenel Moise. Henry, named by Moise days before the controversial president was shot dead in his home in Port-au-Prince in […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper