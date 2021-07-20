



Britain’s Anthony Joshua will defend his World Boxing Association, International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Organisation heavyweight titles against Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on September 25, his promoter announced on Tuesday. Joshua was set to fight compatriot Tyson Fury in a unification bout in Saudi Arabia in August but that […]

The post Joshua to defend heavyweight titles against Usyk in London September appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper