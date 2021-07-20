Minister’s aide calls for revamp of Nigeria’s food system | The Guardian Nigeria News

Mr Richard-Mark Mbaram, Technical Adviser to the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, on Knowledge Management and Communication, has called for revamp of the nation’s food system architecture to sustainably grow the economy.

Mbaram, also a member of the Feed Nigeria Summit (FNS) 2021’s Organising Committee, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos that it had become pertinent to address concerns surrounding the critical value chain activities in the agriculture sector.

NAN reports that FNS 2021 with the theme: “Post COVID-19: A Repaired Food System; Pathway to a Revived Economy’’, is scheduled to hold on Aug. 23 and Aug. 24 in Abuja.

NAN reports that among the sponsors for the FNS 2021 were: African Development Bank Group (AfDB), AFEX, United Kingdom Department for International Trade and IFAD.

Mbaram said that the summit would target the resuscitation of the Nigeria’s food system, which he said was severely…