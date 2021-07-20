Nigerian tech firm Patricia Technologies relocates headquarters to Europe — Technology — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Technologies Limited is proud to announce that we have moved our operations to the Republic of Estonia, with our headquarters now domiciled in the Northern European country.

This global movement is set to strengthen our relationships with marketers and agencies in the global crypto markets, whilst also positioning us as the leading cryptocurrency trading company in Nigeria, Africa, and Europe.

This recent development is accompanied by the launch of our new and upgraded Patricia app version 2, which features lots of new updates and upgrades, including crypto swap; a betting feature that enables users to use crypto to place bets; the app also introduces new cryptocurrencies (coins) to add to the already existing Bitcoin. There’s also an automated buy limit for crypto traders, and the Refill service has also been upgraded to include international transactions.

Looking at how we have managed to dominate the Bitcoin market in our 3 years of existence, our CEO and Founder,