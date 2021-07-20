Nigeria’s sweet crude bullish at $75 despite oil prices crashing to $69 | The Guardian Nigeria News

The decision by the Organisation of Oil Exporting Countries (OPEC) to pump 400,000 barrels per day of crude oil into the market on a monthly basis from August, yesterday pushed oil price to a record low of $69 per barrel, but Nigeria’s sweet crude, Bonny Light remains bullish at $75.23.

With gradual stability, notwithstanding the uncertainty in the market, analysts were hoping that the rally, which was heading to $80 per barrel would become a reality until the price nosedived.

Although Nigeria’s Bonny Light maintained its competitive edge, standing at about $75.23, Brent suffered more than 5.19 per cent loss, selling at $69.77 while WTI crude stood at $67 to a barrel.

Regarded as the worst blow since March this year, the current development is not only fueled by additional OPEC supply but weak fuel inventory data from the United States.

As climate policies continue to weigh on the oil markets, the oil market is expected to contract—a situation that will increase OPEC…