Rocket attack on Afghan capital as president performs Eid prayers





At least three rockets landed near the Afghan presidential palace on Tuesday as the country’s leader Ashraf Ghani held outdoor prayers with top officials to mark the start of the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday. The Islamic State (IS) group claimed responsibility for the attack, which comes as the Taliban continue a series of offensives to […]

