Singer Halsey Gives Birth To Her First Child With Boyfriend Alev Aydin — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The “New Americana” singer, 26, announced Monday in an Instagram post that she welcomed her first child, Ender Ridley Aydin, with screenwriter Alev Aydin.

“Gratitude. For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth. Powered by love,” she wrote, alongside photos with her child, who was born Wednesday.

The news comes less than two weeks after the singer announced her punk-rock album, “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” (out August 27), which she called “a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth.” The NSFW cover art features a breast-baring Halsey holding a baby in a Renaissance-themed background.

She captioned the post:

This cover image celebrates pregnant and postpartum bodies as something beautiful, to be admired. We have a long way to go with eradicating the social stigma around bodies & breastfeeding. I hope this can be a step in the right direction!

