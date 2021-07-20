



Sunday Dare, Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports Development, says members of the country’s Olympic team are not in the Tokyo Games to make up the numbers. Speaking at a brief ceremony organised by Ethiopian Airlines to send forth the minister at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, in Abuja, on Tuesday, Dare said: “We are […]

The post Team Nigeria in Tokyo Olympics to win medals, not for jamboree – Sports Minister appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper