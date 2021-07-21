COVID-19: NCDC issues public health advisory for Eid-el-Kabir





The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has issued a 9-point public health advisory on its website to members of the public to prevent further spread of COVID-19 pandemic during Eid-el-Kabir celebration. In the advisory issued on Tuesday, the public health agency urged Nigerians to take personal and collective responsibility to reduce the risk of […]

