The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Area 1 Command of Ogun State, has announced the seizure of 58 trailer-loads of smuggled parboiled rice with duty paid value (DPV) of N834.7 million in the last six months.

The post Customs seizes 34, 540 bags of rice in Ogun appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper