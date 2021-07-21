Czechs to give gun use constitutional protection





The Czech Senate on Wednesday voted to ramp up legal protections for firearms by enshrining “defensive” use in the constitution after gun owners worried an EU ruling was weakening their position. The Czechs already had the right to use firearms in self-defense but the European Union passed a directive in 2017 banning civilians from possessing […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper