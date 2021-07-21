Hong Kong police detain three former Apple Daily editors under security law | The Guardian Nigeria News

Hong Kong’s national security police detained two former senior staff of shuttered pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily on Wednesday, shortly after they arrested the paper’s former executive editor-in-chief.

Local media reported that the paper’s former deputy chief editor Chan Pui-man and managing editor Fung Wai-kong, who had already been arrested for “colluding with foreign forces”, were detained again while on police bail.

A police source told AFP that former executive editor-in-chief Lam Man-chung was detained on Wednesday morning.

In two statements, police confirmed the arrest of a 51-year-old former newspaper editor for “collusion with foreign forces”, a national security crime, and the withdrawal of bail for a 51-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man over the same allegation.

Lam is the eighth employee of Apple Daily arrested within a month under a sweeping national security law that Beijing imposed on Hong Kong last year after huge and often violent democracy…