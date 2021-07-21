NASA rover preparing to take first Mars rock samples | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Perseverance Mars rover is preparing to collect its first rock sample from the site of an ancient lake bed, as its mission to search for signs of past life begins in earnest, NASA said Wednesday.

The milestone is expected to take place within two weeks in a scientifically interesting region of the Jezero Crater called the “Cratered Floor Fractured Rough.”

“When Neil Armstrong took the first sample from the Sea of Tranquility 52 years ago, he began a process that would…