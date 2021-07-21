Our Error – Re: Vlisco matter | The Guardian Nigeria News

In our Thursday, June 17 edition of The Guardian, we published an article in the Vlisco matter between Actis and Made in Africa (MIA).

We have since realised that the opinion article contains facts, which did not represent the position of affairs in that matter as reflected in the article written by a reader.

We sincerely apologise for the contextual misrepresentation and affirm that there was no malice intended.

Those who have copied and republished the article at issue should note that we have since removed it from our website and should no longer use us as a reference point.

The error is hereby regretted.

Thanks

Signed,

Editor-in-Chief,

The Guardian (www.guardian.ng).