Police arrest suspected motorcycle snatching gang member in Delta | The Guardian Nigeria News

The police command in Delta has arrested a suspected member of a gang that specialises in motorcycle snatching.

The Acting spokesman for the command, DSP Edafe Bright, made the disclosure a statement on Wednesday in Warri.

Bright said that the other members of the gang were still at large, adding that the command recovered two motorcycle from the suspect.

He said that the suspect was apprehended on July 17 by police personnel from Oghara Division in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta.

“On July 17, 2021, at about 15.30hrs, the Divisional Police Officer, Oghara Division, CSP Jimoh Hassan, detailed a team to embark on patrol around Oghara and its environs to checkmate crime,” Bright said.

He said that the 21-year-old suspect was intercepted by the patrol team at Koko Junction.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed himself and others at large to be motorcycle snatchers.

“He later led police operatives to Koko Junction where two unregistered motorcycles,…