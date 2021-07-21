'Sin no more' Ganduje cautions 136 inmates after pardon





Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on Tuesday granted executive pardon to 136 inmates on civil incarceration at Kano central Correctional Centre. While executing the gesture within his prerogative of mercy, Ganduje cautioned the inmates while regaining their freedom, to avoid all the acts of iniquities that may return them to the correctional center. Speaking to the […]

