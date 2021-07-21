Sunday Igboho: Youths protest, demand release of Yoruba Nation agitator | The Guardian Nigeria News

Some aggrieved youths and people sympathetic to the plights of Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, on Wednesday staged protest in major areas of Ibadan, Oyo State capital, calling for his release.

Igboho, a Yoruba activist, is currently being held in Cotonou by the Government of Benin Republic, after he escaped arrest in his house in Ibadan few days ago.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the protesters took off from his house at Soka area of Ibadan, carrying placards of various inscriptions, calling for unconditional release of Igboho.

The protesters marched through some streets such as Felele, Sanyo and Challenge area, singing freedom songs for the activist’s release.

NAN Correspondent, who monitored the protest, reports that personnel of the Nigeria Police and Department of State Security (DSS) were seen in their patrol vehicles few distance, monitoring the protesters.

Some of the protesters that spoke with newsmen, Yusuf Ajikobi; Oyedokun…