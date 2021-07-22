



﻿﻿ The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has empowered Regimental Sergeant Majors (RSM) of the Nigerian Army with vehicles to enhance their functionality in the war against terrorism. General Yahaya handed over keys and official documents of a brand new Toyota Hilux to the Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM) of Headquarters 7 […]

The post Chief of Army Staff donates vehicles to sergeant majors appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper