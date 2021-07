Four more persons have died from the accident involving two vehicles on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Wednesday. The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun confirmed that the latest number brings to 13 the number of people who died in the accident. The Sector Commander of the FRSC in the state, Mr Ahmed Umar, told […]

