Riots at two prisons in Ecuador on Wednesday left at least 18 dead and more than 50 injured, including police officers, authorities said, updating an earlier toll. Elite police units have regained control of the two prisons, one in the southwest province of Guayas and the other in the central Andean province of Cotopaxi, the […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper