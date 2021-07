Fireboy DML has released a new song titled “Peru”.

The Afrolife singer, real name Adedamola Adefolahan, released “Peru” on Tuesday, 20th, 2021.

“Peru” is Fireboy’s first official single for the year 2021. It was produced by Nigerian producer, Shizzi.

Listen to “Peru” below:

This is coming nearly a year after Fireboy released his successful sophomore album, “Apollo” in August, 2020.