Nigeria has lost its soul, Catholic bishops tell Buhari — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Catholic Bishops of Ibadan Ecclesiastical Province have condemned what they termed selective administration of justice by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government, saying this development has greatly affected the country’s image in the international community.

They also decried the socio-politico-economic situation of the country, saying Nigeria has lost its soul in the sense that it is no longer a healthy entity, thus, necessitating the need for recovery.

The clerics, who said, “the good health of any nation consists in its capacity to offer its citizens a territory, where they can feel at home, feel secure and enjoy the basic necessities of life,” lamented that such was no longer the situation in Nigeria.

The bishops, in a communiqué issued yesterday at the end of their meeting, which was held at the Domus Pacis Pastoral Institute,…