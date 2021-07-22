Police records zero crime in Niger State during Eid-el Kabir





The Police Command in Niger says it recorded no crime during the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations in the state. Police Commissioner Adamu Usman disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Minna. He said reports from the 25 local Government areas (LGAs) indicated that the celebrations went on peacefully without threat to lives […]

The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





